FA Cup: Stafford Rangers 0-2 Newcastle Town - Report

By Jonny Drury

STAFFORD Rangers were knocked out of the FA Cup after a goal in each half gave Newcastle Town a 2-0 victory at Marston Road.

Newcastle had the better of the early exchanges and nearly had a 17th minute lead when Connor Russo saw his header tipped around the post by goalkeeper Cameron Belford.

The Boro tried to muster a response and Jack Baxter sent an effort from range over the crossbar.

However, the visitors had lead moments before the half-time break with James Askey heading home after a long throw-in was flicked into his path.

After providing an assist for the opening goal Russo crossed for Jack Lovatt to score a second goal five minutes into the second half.

Rangers tried to find a way back into the game but Baxter saw his effort tipped over the crossbar by the goalkeeper.

Tom Tonks also fired an effort wide but Rangers were comfortably beaten.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

