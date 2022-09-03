FA Cup: Stafford Rangers 0-2 Newcastle Town - Report

Newcastle had the better of the early exchanges and nearly had a 17th minute lead when Connor Russo saw his header tipped around the post by goalkeeper Cameron Belford.

The Boro tried to muster a response and Jack Baxter sent an effort from range over the crossbar.

However, the visitors had lead moments before the half-time break with James Askey heading home after a long throw-in was flicked into his path.

After providing an assist for the opening goal Russo crossed for Jack Lovatt to score a second goal five minutes into the second half.

Rangers tried to find a way back into the game but Baxter saw his effort tipped over the crossbar by the goalkeeper.