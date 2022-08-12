Hill’s men aim to make the most of home advantage

Nathan Cameron

The Boro are looking to build on last season’s encouraging eighth-placed finish, with boss Matty Hill having successfully retained the core of his playing squad.

In the Midlands Division, Chasetown and Halesowen Town both have their sights set firmly on promotion following last year’s play-off heartbreak.

Both clubs spent the season vying for the title before being pipped by Ilkeston, the Yeltz then losing a play-off semi-final to the Scholars, with the latter then beaten at home by Belper in the final.

Chasetown begin their campaign away to St Neots Town, with Halesowen heading to Harborough Town. Sporting Khalsa start at home to Shepshed Dynamo.

Hednesford Town have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of former Kidderminster Harriers centre-back, Nathan Cameron.

The 30-year-old, who began his career with Coventry, was a regular in the Harriers team which came a whisker away from knocking West Ham out of last season’s FA Cup and qualified for the National League North play-offs.

He joins a Pitmen team looking to rebound from last week’s season-opening defeat to Redditch United in the Southern League Premier, when they visit Mickleover Sports.

Manager Keenen Meakin-Richards said: “Getting a player like Nathan Cameron isn’t something that happens very often. He has a huge amount of experience and is a fantastic footballer.

“He has been with us throughout pre-season and has been a real asset to the squad already so we are really excited to have a player like Nathan on board.”

While Cameron has arrived, young full-back Carter Lycett has been released. The former England schoolboy made 36 appearances for the Pitmen last season.

Stourbridge are also looking to bounce back from an underwhelming start to the new season when they host Tamworth at the War Memorial Ground.