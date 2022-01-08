Notification Settings

Morpeth Town 2 Stafford Rangers 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

STAFFORD Rangers were denied a 10th win of the season as Andrew Johnson scored late to rescue a 2-2 draw for Morpeth Town.

Rangers got off to a nightmare start when the North East hosts took a sixth minute lead when Joe Walton’s long ball found Johnson who chested the ball before firing into the bottom corner.

The Boro worked their way back into the tie despite seeing Theo Bailey-Jones picking up a 22nd minute injury and being replaced by Joe Cuff.

Cuff was involved in the equalising goal seven minutes later with the substitute beating his man before finding Joe Kenton to fire the visitors level.

Before the break Tom Tonks attempted to put Rangers ahead but his effort flew over the crossbar.

Ten minutes after the break Tonks did find the net after running through the defence and then lobbing the advancing goalkeeper.

The Boro were looking to secure the points and Cuff saw his long-range effort fly just wide of the host’s goal.

Morpeth threw everything forward in search of an equaliser and were rewarded three minutes from time with Johnson scoring his second of the afternoon.

By Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

