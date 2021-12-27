Stafford 2 Nantwich 2 - Report

Stafford held

Despite riding their luck, Boro had a 2-0 advantage with nine minutes remaining only for the Dabbers to come storming back to rescue a point.

Rangers had their first opening inside two minutes when Joe Cuff beat his man before crossing for Tom Tonks who lost his footing at the key moment and fired over.

The Boro were ahead after nine minutes with Tom Tonks’ free-kick parried down by goalkeeper Matty Gould for Jake Charles, who bundled home from close range.

Nantwich were starting to come back into the tie during the first half and were given a 36th-minute boost when James O’Neill was shown a straight red card for an alleged stamp on Joe Malkin.

The Dabbers took the initiative in search of an equaliser and Sean Cooke’s corner was flicked on to Troy Bourne who headed over.

Nantwich dominated the second half but with nine minutes remaining Rangers looked to have sealed the points with a second goal. Joe Cuff beat his man before firing into the bottom corner.