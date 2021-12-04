Matlock Town 2 Stafford Rangers 3 - Report

Rangers got off to the worst possible start when a punch away from goalkeeper Luke Pilling fell to Liam King who fired the ball home.

Pilling was forced into action again on eight minutes saving from a header by Matlock skipper Liam Hughes.

However, it was Rangers who levelled on 17 minutes with Charles’ effort from outside the box finding the net.

Moments later Alex Fletcher almost put the visitors ahead but saw his effort flash wide.

In an end to end first half the Gladiators were next to try the visitors’ goal with Alex Byrne seeing his rifled effort saved well by Pilling.

Byrne did beat Pilling on 31 minutes with a chance shot from the by-line which caught the Boro goalkeeper out to put Matlock 2-1 ahead.

Ryan Qualter almost increased Matlock’s lead before the break but saw his effort clear the crossbar.

After showing their intent early in the second half Rangers levelled on 57 minutes with Tom Tonks slotting the ball home from close range after a Andrew Burns cross.

With 15 minutes left on the clock when Matlock’s Louise Malandjou was shown a red card for an off the ball incident and the resulting penalty was converted by Charles.