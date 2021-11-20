Grantham Town 0 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Football Stock

After a slow opening to the tie Rangers broke after 15 minutes breaking quickly and Joe Kenton saw his effort rattle the crossbar.

Moments later Grantham had a golden opportunity as Lee Shaw broke through but Boro goalkeeper Luke Pilling matched his effort before James Williams fired the rebound over.

Rangers punished the hosts for their miss on 20 minutes with Joe Cuff capitalising on some sloppy defending and fired his side ahead.

Eight minutes later Pilling once again denied the host this time tipping Ali Adymir’s effort around the post.

Rangers could have doubled their lead on 50 minutes but Jake Charles’ header from a Tom Tonks cross was denied by a Jim Pollard save.

Pilling was forced back into action on 55 minutes denying Ify Ofoegbu who had races through one-on-one but the Rangers goalkeeper matched his effort.