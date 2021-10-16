Stafford Rangers 0 Gainsborough Trinity 0 - Report

Football Stock

Rangers started the game well and had the game’s opening chance on six minutes with Andrew Burns crossing onto the head of Ethan Stewart who sent his header over the bar.

The Boro kept probing for an opening goal with Jake Charles seeing his effort on the turn saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Alex Fletcher was next to try his luck seeing his effort from just outside the box fly just over the Gainsborough goal.

Fletcher then turned provider this time finding the head of Theo Bailey-Jones who also missed the target with his effort.