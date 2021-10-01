Stafford Rangers moving back in the right direction

Matt Hill (Photo: Wendy Hill)

They are building momentum in the Northern Premier as well.

When the 2019/20 season was curtailed by Covid-19, Rangers were bottom of the table while they had also failed to win any of their eight games before last term was deemed null and void.

However, they are now moving back in the right direction.

Ex-Wolves defender Hill’s lot are ninth after 11 games and currently three unbeaten.

And on their progress, he said: “We were under no illusions – we needed to get better.

“For the last sort of two-and-a-half years, Stafford have not been in a very good place.

“So, it was important, for myself as a new manager coming into it, to gain that bit of belief from the club as a whole. It was important we started well, and so far so good.

“We changed quite a lot over the summer. We had to. No disrespect to the lads who were here, but something had to change. We were around the bottom for a reason.

“It’s different personnel and characters, and they’re growing as a unit. They’ve shown qualities which have brought us results.

“It’s all going well at this moment in time, and hopefully it continues.”

Rangers travel to 10th-placed Stalybridge Celtic tomorrow (3pm) and Hill added: “There’s no team we should fear.

“The mindset is changing. We want to be a competitive side, so we shouldn’t fear anyone with the quality of players we have.”

In the Southern Central Premier, meanwhile, Stourbridge are still looking for their first win and hope to get it as they travel to Hitchin Town.

Hednesford Town aim to recover from back-to-back defeats as they host Lowestoft, with kids able to go for free – anyone under 15 or under 18 with a full paying adult.

Rushall Olympic go up against boss Liam McDonald’s former club Redditch United.

Northern One Midlands league leaders Halesowen entertain Wisbech Town at The Grove.