Stafford Rangers 1 Atherton Collieries 1 - Report

On a high after beating Matlock Town last weekend the Boro went close 18 minutes with goalkeeper Luke Pilling finding Jake Charles who controlled the ball before forcing a smart save.

Tonks almost gave Rangers an unlikely lead three minutes before the break with a sliced shot dipping only for the visiting goalkeeper to claw the ball away from under his own bar.

Atherton took a 58th minute lead with Matty Gillam picking up a loose ball before sending his curling effort into the net.

Rangers responded and just eight minutes after the opener and with his long throw Tonks found James O’Neill who headed onto the woodwork.

It was Tonks who hit the 75th minute equaliser volleying home Joe Kenton’s goal to pull his side back into the match.