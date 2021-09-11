FC United of Manchester 1 Stafford Rangers 3 - Report

The Boro got off to the perfect start when Joe Kenton put them ahead with just 11 minutes on the clock breaking down the right-hand side before finding the top corner with his effort.

FC United worked their way back into the tie and Cedric Maine held the ball up for Regan Linney who fired his effort just wide on 29 minutes.

However, after taking the lead Rangers were happy hitting the hosts on the break and almost doubled their lead but for some last ditch defending.

Playing in front of their home fans United of Manchester looked for a response after the break and Jamie Cooke fired just wide.

Rangers’ goalkeeper Luke Pilling was then forced into action to make a fine save as Cooke once again searched for an equaliser.

The leveller came from the penalty spot after an hour when James O’Neil was shown a straight red for Stafford for a challenge on Main inside the box and Finlay Sinclair-Smith scored the spot kick.

However, it was Rangers who regained a 75th minute lead when a low corner found Ben Woods who fired his side back ahead.