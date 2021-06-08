Cup hero Tom Tonks joins Stafford Rangers

Tom Tonks.

Tonks was a key member of the Glassboys’ run to the Cup third round in 2016/17, beating then League One side Northampton Town before bowing out to Wycombe Wanderers.

He joins Boro from Tamworth as their first signing ahead of the new season, having also had spells at Alvechurch, Solihull Moors, AFC Telford United and Halesowen Town.

Nearby rivals Hednesford Town have also been busy, bringing both Kieran Wells and Andre Landell back to the club.

Pitmen boss Keenen Meakin-Richards said: “Wellsy is a fantastic player who knows this league and club very well.

“He really is a big signing for us as he scores goals wherever he plays.

“Andre is a player we have looked at for a while. We analyse players coming into the team from a football aspect as well as a personal one, and we feel Andre fits in with our values on all fronts.”