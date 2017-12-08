Stafford Rangers boss Neil Kitching is not afraid to shake things up

Boro welcome Lancaster City to Marston Road tomorrow.

Going into the encounter, Kitching’s charges are 17th.

The aim was to be pushing for a play-off spot and the Rangers chief said: “We have got a lot of options but we are not scoring enough, and giving goals away cheaply.

“Whether the problem is the defence or the attack, that’s for me to look at.

“You can have all the options you want but if they’re not working, you need to change.

“We are actively on the lookout, we’re not resting on our laurels.”

He added: “We have got to improve. We have been way too indifferent in the league.

“We have a good win one weekend, and a loss the next.

“That’s the reason why we are where we are in the table – just below mid-table.

“We have a few games in hand on some sides around us but we have got pick up – and pick up quickly.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town are aiming to make it five wins in a row in all competitions as they go up against Buxton at Keys Park.