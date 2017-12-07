Stafford Rangers boss Neil Kitching on a quest for more cup success

Boro beat Boldmere St Michaels – where Kitching had a spell at as player – 3-1 on Tuesday night, with Osebi Abadaki, Alex Fletcher and Massiah McDonald on the scoresheet.

That set up a tie, the date yet to be confirmed, with Evo-Stik Premier rivals Rushall Olympic – who Kitching managed before Rangers.

“I am pleased we got the result, and the performance, to get through to the next round of the cup,” said Kitching.

“We just need to start replicating that kind of performance in the league.”

Kitching has won the Walsall Senior Cup three times – all with Rushall, in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

He also clinched the Staffordshire Senior Cup with the Pics in 2014, and won the competition the following year after jumping ship to Boro.

“I’ve won the cup five times in the past seven or eight years – the Staffordshire and Walsall Senior Cups,” said Kitching.

“It’s always nice to put some silverware on the table.”

While pleased to get through though, the Rangers chief still is not happy with his side’s lack of a cutting edge and added: “We had three different scorers, but we should have had 10 – everybody had chances.

“Again, we haven’t got the scoreline that matches the amount of chances that we have created.

"We’ve got to be better in front of goal.”

Boro return to Evo-stik Premier action on Saturday as they welcome Lancaster City to Marston Road.

Kitching’s charges are 17th going into the clash, with a league record of eight wins, four draws and nine losses.