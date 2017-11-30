Stafford Rangers attackers need to be ruthless, says Nick Amos

Boro took the lead eight minutes into the second round encounter at Marston Road on Tuesday night, through Levi Reid.

They spurned several big chances following that though and Church skipper Jamie Willetts equalised in the second half.

It was level after 90 minutes and the tie went straight to penalties, with Rangers winning 4-2.

“In the first half, we created so many chances it was untrue,” said Amos.

“And in the second half we created some but when you don’t score the goals – just getting the one – the opposition are still in the game.

“They grew into the game and could have nicked it as well.

“There was some pleasing aspects and some not-so pleasing aspects.

“We have made some progress but we’ve got loads to work on still.”

Boro are back in Evo-Stik Premier action on Saturday as they host Marine.

They will be aiming to bounce back following back-to-back defeats in the league.

“(Our players) are good players and they know they are – they keep getting told they are good players,” added Amos.

“We had two glorious chances at the start of the second half which would have killed them off. It was a lack of concentration and a lack of confidence, maybe, in front of goal.”