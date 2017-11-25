Gainsborough Trinity 2 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

The second half sucker punch would leave Rangers to rue the fact they couldn’t convert a number of chances in the opening 45 minutes, writes Ciaran Thomas.

Massiah McDonald was twice thwarted, while Kieran Morris saw a header cleared off the line.

They couldn’t find the breakthrough however, and were punished eight minutes after the break.

As the hosts broke, Mat Bailey missed his header and Ashley Worsfold opened the scoring.

McDonald had a further effort saved but Trinity were growing into their lead.

Nathan Jarman sealed Gainsborough’s progression 10 minutes from time, firing home from a tight angle.