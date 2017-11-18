Stafford Rangers 0 Farsley Celtic 2 - Report

Goals from Nathan Cartman and Adam Priestley were the difference between the teams in what was a cagey affair at Marston Road.

The Stafford boss felt his team deserved to get more out of the game but didn’t have enough quality going forward

He said: “What a difference a week makes. Last week we beat South Shields 3-1 and now we have had two defeats on the bounce, it is disappointing.

“I thought we played well, we had loads of opportunities, but we just didn’t have enough quality in the final third to get something out of the game.

“The lads responded really well after the first goal and still kept on going after the second, we just need to put our finger on why these two defeats have happened and move forward.”

Farsley took the lead just after ten minutes when Cartman picked up the ball on the edge of the box and smashed it off the post and in.

Stafford fought to get back into the game but squandered many chances and just did not have enough to break through the Farsley back line.

Louie Briscoe should have equalised after half time when he barged his way through the defence, but he smashed his shot wide.

Priestley then killed the game though when he made it two with eleven minutes remaining after heading a corner into the net to take all three points.

Teams

STAFFORD RANGERS: Bradley Caswell 1, Sam Griffiths 2, Kieren Westwood 3, Kieran Morris (cpt) 4, Alex Fletcher 5, Jordaan Brown 6, Kai Davis 7 (Louis Briscoe 16, 60 mins), Joshua Craddock 8, Richard Gregory 9 (Daniel Westwood 15 84 mins), Massiah McDonald 10, Izak Reid 11.

SUBS NOT USED: Jack Sherratt 12, Richard Batchelor 14, Levi Reid 17.

FARSLEY CELTIC: Kyle Trennery 1, Lewis Turner 2, Isaac Baldwin 3, Chris Atkinson 4, Danny Ellis (cpt) 5, Adam Clayton 6, Ben Atkinson 7, Ryan Watson 8, Nathan Cartman 9, Adam Priestley 10 (Kurt Harris 12, 90 mins) Paul Walker 11 (Adam Porritt 14, 71 mins)

SUBS NOT USED: Mark Bett 15, Graeme McKibben 13.