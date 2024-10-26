Rushall Olympic 1 Alfreton 3 - Report

Substitute Jake Day got his side ahead in the 88th minute before another Lewis Salmon crushed any hopes of a Pics renaissance.

Jed Abbey opened the afternoon’s scoring before Luke Benbow got Rushall’s goal with a magnificent free-kick from 25 yards out to see the scores level at half-time.

The all important second goal for Alfreton came when a poor ball was pounced upon by the visitors out wide before deflections then allowed Day to get in behind and find the target.

With The Pics searching for an equaliser, Alfreton countered quickly and soon went to a 5v4 which saw Salmon race through and wrap the result up.

Abbey’s goal came about in a classic Alfreton fashion when a long throw was chucked in to Max Hunt who flicked on to Abbey to poke home.

Rushall soon levelled the scores though through a moment of magic from Luke Benbow, Keziah Martin won a foul around 25 yards out after some nice hold-up play and Benbow placed the free-kick perfectly into the far corner.

Adam Stevens saw red late on for two yellow cards for despite his protests as The Pics had to settle for nothing despite a combative performance.