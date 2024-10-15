Rushall Olympic reach FA Cup first round for first time in history

The Pics went into a replay against Peterborough Sports knowing they were just one game away from making club history - and setting up a tie with League Two Accrington Stanley.

The Pics and the visitors played out a tight first half before Michael Gyasi was handed a second yellow card.

The game progressed to extrat time before Terrell Pennant was sent off for the visitors to even the tie up once more.

It then went all the way to spot kicks and after Gerry McDonagh, Danny King, Rod McGlinchey and Liam McAlinden had netted for the Pics and the three home takers had scored, Dan Jarvis saw his spot kick saved.

That allowed Ethan McLeod to step up and fire the Pics into the first round proper for the very first time.