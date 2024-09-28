FA Cup: Rushall Olympic 2 Anstey Nomads 1 - Report

The left-back’s strike was the pick of the bunch after the visitors levelled the scores just past the hour mark.

After Anstey Nomads won the ball and looked to counter, Bood won the ball in the middle of the park. He then played a quick one-two with Hayden Campbell, travelled another five yards and released a piledriver into the top corner.

The opening half was a tightly contested affair despite Rushall’s dominance until Luke Benbow fired The Pics into the league.

A well worked short corner routine between Keziah Martin and Sam McLintock enabled the latter to deliver a pin-point ball into the box which was poked into the far corner from Benbow.

Nomads pulled the scores level though in the second half, a ball in the box was cleared only as far as Jordan Annable who found the corner from close range.

As the game drew on it became a very scrappy affair, as challenges flew in from both sides. It also became much more open though as Nomads pushed for an equaliser again.

Terell Pennant and Gerry McDonagh had chances in the final stages to extend the lead even further with their chances well saved, however it made no difference as The Pics reached the fourth qualifying round for the fourth time.