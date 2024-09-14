Rushall 5-0 Sheffield FC - Report

Always in complete control, Terell Pennant scored his first two goals for the club while Roddy McGlinchey, Sam McLintock and Danny King also got in on the act.

After a save from Paul White in the opening minute, Rushall soon took control and opened the scoring inside a quarter of an hour as McGlinchey squeezed the ball into the corner.

Pennant soon doubled The Pics lead after some nice play between Rees and McLintock saw a strike rebound to the feet of Terell Pennant to tap home from inside the 18 yard box.

He then doubled his tally for the afternoon again getting on the end of a scramble in the box, this time though half-volleying into the corner.

Sam McLintock then went and added a fourth straight from the restart when his strike from outside the area took a deflection and rolled into the far corner.

There was then time for Danny King to open his account for the club after he was slipped through brilliantly by substitute Hayden Campbell. King took his time before finding the far corner.

One damper on a great afternoon for Rushall saw Camron McWilliams take a nasty injury which delayed play by fifteen minutes but Adam Steven’s side kept their FA Cup Campaign alive.