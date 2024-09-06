Rushall Olympic eye quick follow-up on road after midweek victory

Adam Stevens’ side kept their first league clean sheet of the season on Tuesday, beating newcomers Marine 2-0 thanks to goals from Roddy McGlinchey and Nathan Cameron.

It was the Pics’ second win of the season in seven games so far, as Rushall sit 21st in the standings and will hope to continue their winning form against Buxton who have lost their last four league games.

The Bucks’ woes continued with a 1-0 loss to South Shields midweek, but despite their poor form, Pics boss Stevens is aware of their threat, especially after Buxton began the season with three wins in a row.

“We’ve certainly got players who can hurt them, but so have they for us,” said the new Rushall manager. “It’s about being good in both boxes because we do know they carry a massive threat.

“They lost to South Shields the other night 1-0, but they’ve had a decent start to the season.

“It’s about us, can we follow up Tuesday night with another positive performance and positive result?”

After taking the reins before the new campaign, the Rushall boss has nothing but praise for his new players and how they have been with him.

Stevens also commended former Wolves under-21 player Mason Rees, who featured for the first time on Tuesday. He added: “It’s a new group, we’re going to have bumps along the way but I’m generally quite pleased.

“It’s a tough league and you’ve got to be on it every game.

Phil Brown

“The lads are an enjoyable bunch, they’re giving me everything, and I was pleased to get the result the other night.

“It’s certainly a work in progress but we expected that. We’ve quite got a lot of quality in the team.

“Mason (Rees) has come in from Wolves. Another one who hasn’t played a lot of football recently but had a really good debut to be proud of.

“It’s about him kicking on, and us building as a squad and keep getting better.”

Elsewhere, second-placed Kidderminster Harriers are looking to return to winning ways after dropping points in their last two matches.

Phil Brown’s side picked up a point on Tuesday against Chester after defeat to league leaders Scunthorpe United last weekend.

Harriers travel to Chorley tomorrow where Brown will come up against Andy Preece, his former team-mate at Blackpool and now manager of the Magpies.

Speaking after Kidderminster’s 1-1 draw with Chester, Brown said: “There will be a battle on the touchline guaranteed.

“It’ll be a tough game, and we’ve got to win our battles individually to collectively come away with something.”

Meanwhile, in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town host Leiston, searching for their third league win in a row.

And Stourbridge will hope to continue their impressive form when they visit Barwell tonight.

Liam McDonald’s side have collected maximum points in four of their five league games so far, and sit just a point adrift of top spot.