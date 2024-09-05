Rushall Olympic pick up their second success of the season

The home side saw off Marine 2-0 in National League North on Tuesday night, thanks to goals either side of half-time from Roddy McGlinchey and captain Nathan Cameron.

Cameron gained praise from his boss after an impressive performance, which not only included a goal but also helped the Pics to their first clean sheet of the season.

Rushall manager Adam Stevens said: “Defending is what it’s built on and I thought the skipper was inspirational. I thought he was a true leader. A true warrior. Heading balls and we didn’t have any gaps there.”

The Pics got off to a brilliant start, as the opener came 20 minutes into the game after a well worked corner routine eventually fell to McGlinchey, who found the bottom corner.

It was another set-piece which helped make it two, as a corner-kick found its way to Nathan Cameron, who poked home from close range.

Rushall Olympic have now moved up to 21st place on six points, just one position away from exiting the drop zone.

Kidderminster Harriers, however, couldn’t get back to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Chester on Tuesday night.

After a Tope Obadeyi header put the Harriers one up in the second half, Phil Brown’s side were handed a double whammy after a penalty was awarded to the visitors.

Ashley Hemmings was sent off after being judged to have blocked the ball on the line with his arm, giving Charlie Caton a chance from 12 yards.

And the in-form striker blasted home for Chester – his sixth goal in his last five games – to earn his side a draw on their travels, stretching their unbeaten run to five games.

Brown said: “When we got our noses in front having played the way we played I was absolutely delighted for the players who have been sitting and waiting.

“Reiss McNally above anybody has been sitting and waiting for a chance to play and he came in and absolutely grabbed his shirt with two hands.

“With that kind of attitude from the backroom staff and the players who are sitting on the bench week in week out, we’ve got a great chance.

“But at the same time disappointed that it’s just a point. After putting so much into the game in such a short space of time.

“The quality of that football today I was absolutely delighted with from our perspective and I’m sure if the Chester manager was standing here he would say exactly the same.

“They went after us after they conceded. Obviously they’re playing against 10 men but I thought the attitude of the 10 men that we had on the pitch was wanting to get something out of the game.”