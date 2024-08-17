Scarborough 3-0 Rushall Olympic - Report

Harry Green pulled the ball back to Purver who’s low cross towards the near post was latched onto by Frank Mulhern to fire past Paul White.

The Seadogs then doubled their lead, just after the half-hour mark, Green again involved, finding Dom Tear who tapped home after a driven cross.

Green then made sure he added his name to the scoresheet soon after the break with a goal of individual brilliance.

Green nicked the ball from Arlott-John just outside the dugouts. Despite the wingers protests for a foul, Green drove on weaving in and out of the Pics backline before slotting home.

Rushall had little chances in the opening half but Sam McLintock forced Ryan Whiteley into a good save before Danny King curled one just wide of the far post.

The visitors almost pulled one back straight after half-time when Jaden Charles’ corner directly struck the inside of the post before it bounced clear.

Paul White made a good save late on to deny Bailey Gooda before Harry Green’s second goal was ruled off for offside in the final minutes of the match.

Overall, it was a dominant victory for the superb Seadogs as The Pics were sub-par