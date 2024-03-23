Rushall Olympic 3-2 Darlington - Report

The Walsall loanee capped off an impressive performance with a double in a five-goal opening half.

Cedric Main opened the scoring inside a quarter of an hour against the run of play, Jarrett Rivers slipped in Main who shaked off his man before finding the back of the net when one-on-one.

Maher then equalised for Rushall on the half-hour mark, firing powerfully across goal to find the far corner after receiving the ball on the edge of the area.

The attacker who played as a wing-back, added another to his tally with an equally impressive goal, cutting inside, twisting his man and finding the top corner.

Main then equalised in what looked to be the last action of the first half, heading past Jake Weaver after a corner deflected nicely for the striker to head in.

Owen Farmer restored The Pics advantage with the last kick of the half though, as a corner dropped to the feet of the Wolves loanee to fire under Tommy Taylor in goal for the visitors.

Rushall should’ve added another couple of goals in the second half after Owen Oseni struck the bar in the dying moments after Alex Moore saw a shot pushed away.

Despite a nervy final few minutes, The Pics held on for a superb three points.