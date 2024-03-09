Rushall Olympic 0 Buxton 3 - Report

The opening goal was one that was of much frustration to The Pics as it stemmed from a Rushall penalty.

Owen Farmer picked up a loose ball as he drove into the area before being hacked down, however Alex Fletcher couldn’t convert as his strike was well held by Joe Young.

Young threw the ball straight as it found Jak McCourt who’s cross was headed in by Diego De Girolamo inside the six yard area.

The visitors then doubled their lead after the break, McCourt hit the bar from a smart set-piece routine but the ball dropped nicely for Dylan Mottley-Henry to force the ball home.

De Girolamo extended his side’s lead and doubled his tally for the afternoon when he converted a penalty after Jake Weaver fouled one of the Buxton attackers.

Despite the score at half-time, Rushall could’ve felt hard done by having dominated the opening half and creating some serious chances.

Owen Oseni and Owen Farmer both saw chances impressively saved before a huge goal-line scramble which saw The Pics have four shots ended in a foul on Young.

Buxton did have chances of their own and forced Weaver into a smart save low to his left but overall, a poor Pics performance meant that Buxton deservedly took all three points.