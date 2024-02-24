Peterborough Sports 4-0 Rushall Olympic - Report

Sports scored two goals in thr final two minutes of the first half to dampen any Pics hope of an away victory.

After Jordaan Brown headed wide from a Pics corner, Gabriel Overton found Dan Jarvis after a quick counter who found the bottom corner with a first time strike.

Jarvis then doubled their lead seconds later, his strike was well saved by Weaver originally but the striker was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Things didn’t get any better for The Pics in the second half as Sports extended their lead on 70 minutes.

Jarvis found McCammon in the area who tapped home after his original shot was impressively saved by Weaver.

McCammon then secured his brace with ten minutes left on the clock, Elicha Ahui’s deflected shot was turned home by the head of McCammon inside the six-yard area.

It could’ve been a lot different for The Pics as early first half chances could’ve seen them ahead at the break.

Andre Carvalho-Landell fired over from near the penalty spot after Jourdain Nkalambi-Masidi did well to beat his man and deliver a low cross.

Owen Oseni almost scored in back to back games also, his one on one effort well saved.

Overall though it was a poor performance from The Pics who didn’t deserve to take home anything from the game.