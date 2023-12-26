Tamworth 2-1 Rushall Olympic - Report

The Pics opened the scoring inside five minutes, Alex Moore’s inswinging corner was eventually converted at the second time of asking by Luke Badley-Morgan.

The hosts grew into the game however and won a penalty after Nathan Tshinkuna was fouled in the area by Callum Sullivan but Chris Wreh was denied from the spot after a superb save from Jake Weaver.

Tamworth did level the scores before the break though as Kyle Finn’s glanced touch found its way pay Weaver.

Jordan Cullinane-Liburd then put The Lambs ahead when he turned home Tom Tonks’ long throw.

Throughout the match, Jake Weaver was busy and was on hand in the second to keep Rushall in touch of an equaliser with a brilliant save to deny substitute Dan Creaney.

The Pics struggled to create chances in the final 45 minutes and came closest when Moore’s shot was well saved by Singh in goal.

The game became very scrappy in the final moments as Rushall battled but couldn’t find the all important eqauliser.