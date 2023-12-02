Rushall Olympic 1 Blyth Spartans 3 - Report

Singh was shown a second-yellow card just after the break for seemingly delaying the restart after being flagged up despite being in the motion of shooting when the whistle was blown

The Pics deservedly took the lead in the first-half, following on from an advantage, Sam McLintock slipped in Andre Carvalho-Landell who took his time to round the ‘keeper before tapping into an empty net.

The visitors equalised five minutes after the red card, Mikael Ndjoli spun his man and found the bottom corner.

Ndjoli then turned from scorer to producer as his drilled cross was tapped home by Will McGowan.

Cedric Main then wrapped up the victory for the Spartans with seconds left on the clock, finding the bottom corner after spinning his man.

Rushall dominated the opening half and could’ve gone into the break two goals ahead after Jourdain Masidi struck the crossbar from the edge of the area.

McLintock then saw an effort at the near post well blocked before Luke Badley-Morgan forced a fingertip save from Alex Mitchell in goal.

However, Jake Weaver was called into action with a superb save to deny Ndjoli with a smart save down to his left.

Blyth dominated after the sending off and took the three points back on the long journey home.

HT: Rushall Olympic 1-0 Blyth Spartans

Referee: Mr O Noonan

Star Man: Mikael Ndolji

Entertainment: 3/5

Team Line-ups:

Rushall Olympic (5-3-2): Weaver 6; Hudson 7, Bradley-Morgan 7, Brown 6 (Green 83’) , Clark 6, Sullivan 6; Fletcher 6 (Waldron 79’), Masidi 6, Singh 5; McLintock 7, Carvalho-Landell 7 (Skeen-Hamilton 77’)

Blyth Spartans (4-3-3): Mitchell 6; Liddle 6, Bodenham 6, Cousin-Dawson 6, Evans 6; Clark 6 (O’Donnell 6 65’), Forbes 7, Deverdicks 6; Main 7, Ndoji 9 (Gordon 90+4’), McGowan 7