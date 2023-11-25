Darlington 1 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

The hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-time, Griffiths’ half-volley was palmed by Jake Weaver only for it to drop into the back of the net.

The Pics managed to grab an equaliser after the break, a ball in from the right wing was forced home by Kai Aden George after the ‘keeper mis-timed his clearance.

Darlington dominated the majority of the opening half and caused multiple issues for Rushall, the biggest opportunity came when Toby Lees headed wide after being un-marked.

After the break, Liam McDonald brought on Andre Carvalho-Landell who held the ball up and allowed Rushall to get forward.

Sam McLintock’s deep free kick caused issues for the hosts at the back post as Luke Badley-Morgan kept the ball in which was almost squeezed home by Jordaan Brown.

The hosts hit back after though and had the ball in the back of the net before it was flagged for offside.

Rushall had to dig deep towards the end and Weaver was forced to keep the ball out of the net on numerous occasions, especially from set-pieces.

The Pics managed to hang on to pick up a valuable point after a long journey.