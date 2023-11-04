Rushall Olympic 2 Southport 3 - Report

The visitors took the lead before the break. Marcus Carver got on the end of a Jack Doyle cross and put the ball past Jake Weaver on the second attempt.

The Pics equalised before the break however, Waldron drove into the area before crossing to Tom Tonks at the back post to tap the ball home.

Southport then found themselves ahead once again after the break, Jack Bainbrige heading in from David Morgan’s deep ball in.

Waldron levelled the scores ten minutes later though. Great link-up play by Ronan Maher and Andre Carvalho-Landell found Waldron at the back post to tap the ball home.

Then against the run of play, The visitors put the game to bed as substitute Niall Watson was played in behind and found the back of the net despite Lewis Hudson’s best efforts on the line.

Southport hit Rushall strong on the counter multiple times throughout the match forcing Weaver into an impressive save at his near post just after the break.

The Pics will feel harshly done by having dominated the majority of the match and should’ve scored more after Callum Coyle’s header smashed the crossbar before Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton struck the inside of the post on a day to forget.

Star Man: Jack Bainbridge (Midfielder, Southport)

Entertainment Value: 5/5