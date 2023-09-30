Rushall Olympic 0-1 Boston United - Report

Rushall defeat

The Pilgrims took the lead just after the half-hour mark. After Keaton Ward caught The Pics on the break, some impressive defensive work by Tom Tonks to deny Kelsey Mooney at the front post. The resulting corner by Ward found Brad Nicholson who rose higher than the rest to head into the bottom corner.

There wasn’t much to split between the two teams until the goal, with both teams having chances to take the lead. Tom Tonks’ volley was well blocked before Ronan Maher saw his header cleared away for a corner.

The game had very few chances throughout the match as both teams worked hard to try to break down their opposition defence, however that all changed in the second half as The Pics dominated the ball and the majority of the chances.

Andre Carvalho-Landell had looked to have equalised proceedings after he rifled the ball into the roof of the net after some smart link-up play with Sam Mantom.

Boston still looked lively on the counter and came very close to doubling their lead after Jimmy Knowles raced forward and rounding Jake Weaver before Jordaan Brown appeared from nowhere to keep the ball out of the net.

Carvalho-Landell then headed just wide in the dying embers of the match as The Pilgrims advanced to the next round.

