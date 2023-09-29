Liam McDonald sure in-form Rushall Olympic will be up for FA Cup

Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald

The Pics have won four of their last five in all competitions, and will equal their joint-highest venture in the FA Cup if they progress to the next round.

McDonald insists that confidence levels are high, although he warns there will be no room for complacency, against a side which sits sixth in the National League North.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but the way we’ve been playing and the confidence that we’ve got (is very high),” McDonald said.

“It’s the FA Cup and you do get results in an FA Cup game. We know that we have to be at our best and I think the players know that as well.

“We knew on Saturday against Scarborough that we’d have to play at our maximum to get a result and the lads did that.

“And we’re going to have to do that again and it’s sometimes hard to go and replicate a performance

“But we’re going to have to make sure we give ourselves the best chance of being in the hat for the next round.”

Stourbridge will also be in FA Cup action when they welcome Mickleover Sports to the War Memorial Ground.

Halesowen Town will be aiming to reach the fourth qualifying round for the first time in 19 years when Enfield Town visit the Grove.

In the National League, bottom-place Kidderminster Harriers host Barnet at Aggborough.

Newly-promoted Harriers have lost four on the spin, and are winless in their last 10.

Stafford Rangers need to stop the rot when Bradford (Park Avenue) travel to Marston Road following a wretched run of six straight league defeats in the Northern Premier.

Newly-promoted Lye Town travel to Corby Town in Northernn One Midlands.

Lye have won back-to-back games over Sutton Coldfield and Rugby Town respectively, which has propelled them into third.

Walsall Wood welcome Astey Nomads to Oak Park, and Chasetown host Clitheroe.