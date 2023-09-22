Liam McDonald happy to see Rushall Olympic making progress

Rushall boss Liam McDonald

The Pics sit 20th with two wins in their last five league games and enjoyed an FA Cup triumph against Carlton Town last weekend.

Hosting Scarborough at Dales Lane tomorrow, boss McDonald has expressed his delight with their start and urges his side to keep battling on as they are.

He said: “We’re enjoying it at the moment, you’re never going to enjoy losing football games but it was always important to enjoy the learning process. The back-to-back wins a few weeks ago made the lads realise it’s going to be a learning curve and we are going to win games.

“We know it’s a tough league. We’ve done fantastically well to get here, we’re here now and we want to do even better and to make sure we stay here. To do that we are going to have to take the rough with the smooth. If the league finished tomorrow we would be out of the relegation zone, so we are doing some good stuff. We are where we deserve to be at the minute. If we can get a win or good result and positive performance on Saturday then it’s a positive couple of months to start the season.”

Elsewhere, in the FA Trophy second qualifying round, Walsall Wood manager Harry Harris is taking everything for granted as they compete in the competition for the first time in their history.

“To see how far we’ve come, it’s unbelievable really. For us to be playing in the FA Trophy and winning our first game against local rivals was brilliant,” said Harris.

Adding: “Belper are a really experienced team. I see it as a bit of a free hit for us really, we can just go and enjoy the day, the game, and see where it takes us.”

Meanwhile, also in the FA trophy, Sporting Khalsa go to Kidsgrove Athletic while Chasetown travel to Carlton Town.