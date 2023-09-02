Rushall Olympic 1-0 Peterborough Sports - Report

Rushall win

The Goal came after an hour of The Pics pushing to get their noses in front. Danny Waldron came through two defenders to win the ball just wide of the penalty area before squaring to Sam Mantom to tap home.

Rushall had started the better of the two teams, Kristian Green on the turn fired a shot straight at sports’ ‘Keeper Crook. Jourdain Nkalambi-Masidi then saw his half-volley roll inches past the post.

After the break Peterborough came quickly out the blocks, Josh McCammon saw his strike go wide before Jordan Nicholson’s cross struck the post and bounced clear.

Rushall gained back their momentum as the second-half drew on, Mantom and Kai Sanchez-Tonge linked up well to get through on goal. Sanchez-Tonge was then only denied by some outstanding last man defending by Ryan Fryatt.

Peter Crook was once again forced into some smart saves by Jake Gosling and Mantom who couldn’t find the back of the net from distance.