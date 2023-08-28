Gloucester City 2-0 Rushall Olympic - Report

Rushall defeat

The hosts pulled ahead when they pounced on a defensive error from The Pics.

Sam Whittall and Alex Moore couldn’t clear the ball before Brandon Smalley nicked it running through on goal. Foster tipped the first effort onto the post but the rebound fell perfectly for him to tap home.

Their lead then doubled with ten minutes to play after the ball was lost in midfield, Ethan Fremantle picked up the ball and fired into the bottom corner.

Danny Wright had caused a few issues for Rushall’s defence however Kai Sanchez-Tonge arguable had the best opportunity of the opening half. His header being pushed onto the bar and bouncing on the line before being cleared.

Ronan Maher also came close, his volley rifling just past the post.

The Pics made a triple substitution after the break with Sam Mantom, Jake Gosling and Jourdain Masidi all entering the game.

The subs made a difference as Mantom picked out Kai Tonge at the back post but his effort didn’t trouble the ‘keeper.