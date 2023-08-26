Rushall Olympic 1-1 Banbury United - Report

Rushall draw

Despite the hosts dominating most of the ball, it was Banbury who struck first. A quick counter found Lawson D’Ath in a pocket of space who then fired into the top corner.

Rushall’s deserved equaliser came when Kristian Green’s hooked ball forward caused carnage for The Puritans defence leaving Danny Waldron open to head the ball over Harding in goal.

The Pics came close to opening the scoring inside the opening 60 seconds when Alex Fletcher’s long throw found Danny Waldron who could only direct his header down the throat.

Fletcher and Walsall loanee Rohan Maher then fired just wide of the post from distance as the hosts dominated the ball.

Banbury did come close towards the end of the first half, Jake Weaver tipping Simeon Maye’s venomous strike over the bar.

After the break, Waldron and Clarke both came agonisingly close to finding the back of the net from back-to-back corners.

Jake Weaver was then called into action after D’Ath’s long range strike took a deflection and forced an impressive reaction save.