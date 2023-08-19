Rushall Olympic 0-3 Scunthorpe United

Rushall defeat

The visitors came out of the blocks quickest and opened the scoring early on. A corner wasn’t dealt with by the Rushall defence and dropped nicely for Alfie Beestin who’s shot trickled under the hands of Foster in goal.

Two late goals then succumbed The Pics to a disappointing defeat.

With Rushall pushing for an equaliser, Scunthorpe hit them on the counter and found Danny Whitehall in behind who lobbed Brad Foster on the half-volley.

Tyler Denton then secured the points for The Iron when his outrageous 30 yard volley from the touchline found it’s way into the top corner.

Beestin’s goal was the only real opportunity of which Scunthorpe had in the first half as The Pics had dominated the majority of the ball and kept their opposition attackers quiet.

Kai Tonge and Kristian Green found themselves in good areas to score at the end of the first half but both saw their efforts fly over the bar.

The Pics continued to create serious chances to find an equaliser in the second half with Jake Gosling’s near post shot saved well.

Danny Waldron came the closest though, Sam Mantom’s through ball found Jourdain Masidi who’s pinpoint cross found the head of Waldron who was only denied by Fitzsimons’ brilliant save.