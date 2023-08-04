Rushall Olympic ready to defy the odds yet again

Rushall Olympic finished pre-season with a 3-2 victory over Villa Under-21s on Tuesday evening Picture: Jim Wall

The Pics achieved promotion to the sixth-tier for the first time in the club’s history by winning the Southern Central Premier play-offs last term.

McDonald’s men welcome Farsley Celtic to Dales Lane for an historic occasion tomorrow.

Although McDonald expects the club to be tested to the maximum, he believes the Pics can use their underdog status to their advantage.

“Everyone is just looking forward to it. Ever since we won the play-off final we’ve been looking forward to this day,” McDonald said.

“It’s a massive achievement for the club. We’re going to be tested to the maximum this season.

“Our dream is to make sure we give ourselves every chance to be there again next season.

“We’ve been underdogs with people doubting us. No-one expected us to be in the play-offs over the last couple of seasons and we’ve proved everyone wrong.

“If you can defy the odds once then you can go and do it again.”

Rushall have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signings of Jake Gosling and Danny Waldron.

Gosling has EFL experience at Bristol Rovers and Exeter, while Waldron netted 18 goals for Alvechurch last season.

Left-back Lewis Hudson, centre-back Mitchell Clarke and winger Kai Tonge also arrived in the summer.

McDonald also believes the opening game will serve as another reminder of how far the club has come.

“The recruitment this summer has been the best it’s been since I’ve been at the club,” he added. “We are moving forward. The dressing room is being kitted out, a new stand will be put up soon and a hospitality suite is being put up as we speak.

“There is so much going on at the club and there has been a massive change since I took over on a grass pitch in front of 100 fans.

“We’ve trebled that and more. Of course we’re not going to win every game but it won’t be for the want of trying. We’re a confident group, I am a confident manager and I feel this is going to be a good journey, and an exciting one.”

The Southern Central Premier also returns tomorrow, with Halesowen Town playing their first game back in step three of the non-league pyramid since relegation in 2019.

Paul Smith’s Northern One Midlands play-off winners have a tricky first game against Suffolk coastal outfit Leiston, who make the long trip to The Grove.

Stourbridge also start on home soil, with Coalville Town the visitors to the War Memorial Ground.

There is also action in Midland League Division One, with Bilston Town hosting Stapenhill on the opening day, along with Wednesfield visiting Coton Green, Cradley Town hosting Coventry Copsewood, OJM Black Country going to Nuneaton Griff, Smethwick Rangers travelling to Sutton United and Wolves Sporting starting at home to Heather St John’s.