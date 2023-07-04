How Rushall Olympic new boy Jake Gosling came up against a global superstar

Jake Gosling playing for Gibraltar. Picture by Ian Martinez/Gibraltar FA

He was introduced for the last 13 minutes of Exeter City's 2-0 victory over Hartlepool United, and was preparing for a summer of uncertainty as a free agent.

Within weeks, the Rushall Olympic new boy was involved in one of the most historic nights in Gibraltar's football history.

"I watched a documentary on television with my dad, and it was about the start of the Gibraltar national team," Gosling reveals.

"They were relatively new to the international set-up, and I turned to my dad and wondered if there was any chance I could play for them.

"My grandparents were in the navy and were living in Gibraltar when my father was born. I immediately reached for my phone to speak to my agent and luckily everything fell into place from there."

Gosling cut his holidays short and jetted off to the Estonian city of Tallinn to join up with his new international teammates.

He marked his debut by rescuing a draw against Estonia with a 71st-minute leveller, and helped guide them to an historic first win over Malta days later.

"I didn't really know what to expect going out there. It was intriguing to know what the standard of football was going to be like, and I was pleasantly surprised," he observes.

"My first camp almost felt like a trial for me. It was a crazy few days. I was over the moon to score my first goal and I felt like I played well.

"Then to make history by getting our first win at home. At first I didn't realise how much it meant to the country, but I feel so proud to have helped them achieve their first win."

His international induction ran smoothly but the likes of reigning world champions Germany, Poland, Republic of Ireland, and Scotland would prove a much tougher test.

Lewandowski wasted little time exploiting the international minnows - notching four goals in a 7-0 demolition.

"I was thinking, 'what am I doing on the same pitch as him' at first. But it was really good, and it makes you realise the levels you need to be at to get to the very top.

"You're not in awe of him because he's your opponent, but you do start to pinch yourself, thinking, 'this is Lewandowski'. He was class and it was a really surreal time for me to play against players I watched every week on TV."

Gibraltar leaked 56 goals and scored just twice across 10 qualification matches but Gosling will always have fond memories of his international adventure.

He had brushed shoulders with the elite, and has the shirts of Andre Schurrle, Alan Hutton and Aiden McGeady proudly stored away at home.

And his international career was crowned when Gosling briefly became Gibraltar's all-time top goal scorer. His consolation in an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Poland was also voted Sky Sports goal of the week - beating a host of household names to the award.

"I couldn't believe it at the time but it was not a bad goal. Ilkay Gundogan and all the stars I was up against won the award every time, so it was about time they gave it to someone else," he smiles.

Gosling would not be involved in Gibraltar's World Cup qualification campaign but returned to earn his 12th and final cap in a 1-0 victory over Latvia in 2018.

He decided to step away from professional football at the age of 25 to pursue a career in the Royal Air Force. But with the 29-year-old now embarking on his next chapter with the Pics, he has not given up hope of playing on the international stage again.

"I had to take time out to pursue my career in the Air Force. I told the Gibraltar FA that once I return, then I'll be available for selection," Gosling reveals.