Rushall Olympic continue to strengthen for National League North

Rushall Olympic have secured the signings of Stanley Anaebonam and Kai Tonge.

Liam McDonald is continuing to build his squad
Liam McDonald is continuing to build his squad

The Pics have now signed three players since securing promotion to the National League North after bringing in Lewis Hudson following his departure from Redditch United last month.

Anaebonam joined Stourbridge last season and the winger has previously played for Solihull Moors, Truro City and Hednesford Town among others.

Forward Tonge has penned a one-year deal with the Pics and scored 36 goals last season to help propel Coleshill Town into the Northern One Midlands play-offs.

Hednesford Town have landed the signing of versatile full-back Lewis Wright from Bromsgrove Sporting.

Walsall Wood have acquired midfielder Alex Bradley and forward Owen Watkins from Tamworth and Romulus respectively.

Bradley is a product of Albion’s academy and also played for the likes of Burton Albion, Harrogate Town and Yeovil Town, and teenager Watkins finished as Romulus’ top scorer last term with 17 goals.

Elsewhere, midfielder James Douglas has joined Lye Town from Worcester City, and Sporting Khalsa have made three new signings, including ex-Albion academy star Chay Tilt.

