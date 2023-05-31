Rushall Olympic 'legend' Richard Batchelor departs club after National League North promotion

Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald has paid tribute to treble-winning captain Richard Batchelor, who will leave the club this summer.

Richard Batchelor gets a shot in (JIM WALL)
Midfielder Batchelor, 34, has called time on almost four years at the Pics after bowing out by helping the club to promotion to National League North via a dramatic Southern Central Premier play-off success.

The Dales Lane captain, formerly of Chasetown, Hednesford Town, Stafford Rangers and Stourbridge, admitted he weighed up the extra travel in National North and decided to depart.

Boss McDonald said: “Batch has been an exceptional captain for me.

“He’s been outstanding in everything he has done and led us to the two beat seasons in the club’s history. He has always stood up and been counted and been one of the best players I have managed.

“He’s a true Rushall Olympic legend and will be sorely missed.

“We all wish him well in his next adventure and thank him most sincerely for the service he has given to the Pics.”

Batchelor added: “After a while thinking about it and weighing things up with my kids and travel I’ve decided to call it a day at Rushall.

“To say this has been one of my hardest decisions is an understatement. Winning promotion and two cups has been a dream (and) not many players will be able to say that.

“Rushall have a big place in my heart and the people there are amazing, the chairman John and Nick (Allen) are the best in the business.

“I want to thank Liam (gaffer) for having faith in me and making me captain these lads – what a changing room. I want to wish the club all the best in the National League.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

