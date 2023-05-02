Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald says National League North promotion is 'all on players'

Weaver is the hero after he saved two penalties during then penalty shoot out (Simon Kimber)

Pics had it all to do against Nuneaton Borough,who finished six points above them in the table in the regular season and were roared on by more than 3,000 fans

But they took the game to their hosts; missing a penalty hitting the bar and matching them for 120 minutes before winning the shoot out 4-3.

It was the second time in successive games they had done it after they won in the first round at Coalville – another team who were favourites on the day.

McDonald said: “The players have been immense all season but in the play-offs, to go to Coalville and win and then come here and do the same, both on penalties has been a great achievement.

“Most people would have had Nuneaton down as favourites but I always felt we would have a very good chance because we are calm and don’t let anything faze us and I thought we had the better chances overall and deserved it.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my career, there have been others like keeping Solihull up in the National League before the money came in – but to take a village club up to the second tier of non-league football is more than up there.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet but I am just delighted, and for the chairman and the Allen family who have worked so hard for the club and put their faith in me.”

McDonald also paid tribute to goalkeeper Jacob Weaver who saved the last penalty to send Rushall through.

He said: “He was fantastic for us from the first minute when he thwarted their striker to making some great saves in the second half and he has just been on fire lately, so it was well deserved for him to take some glory.”

In the 120 minutes, Nuneaton could have gone ahead in the first minute when Weaver needed to be alert to snuff out an attack from Matthew Stenson.

It was all Nuneaton early on but Rushall weathered the early storm and came back into the game well, Alex Moore seeing a corner deflected onto the bar on 24 minutes after Andre Carvalho-Landell’s shot was deflected wide.

Just before the break a scramble in the Nuneaton box saw the Pics given a penalty and Carvalho-Landell stepped up to take it.

But he saw his spot-kick saved by Tony Breeden, with the former Rushall keeper also stopping the follow up with his foot.

The second half saw chances for both sides, Carvalho-Landell again the danger man for Rushall as he played in Alex Cameron whose shot just went wide.

But inevitably Rushall had to soak up pressure from the home side and Weaver was in fine form, producing great saves from Ryan Beswick and captain Scott McManus

Callum Coyle went close for Rushall but as time ebbed on, extra time looked inevitable.

The extra 30 minutes was sterile and both sides looked tired – the talking point was when Moore got sent off for Rushall late on, with them having to play out the game with ten men.