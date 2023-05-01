Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald eyes one final push for glory

Liam McDonald (Picture by Jim Wall)

The Pics take on Nuneaton Borough in today’s final at the Liberty Way Ground and McDonald believes promotion to step two would be monumental for the club.

He said: “It would be the biggest achievement in the club’s history.

“I have said even getting to the semi-final is the biggest achievement of my career so to win it would top that.

“It would give little old Rushall the chance to play against the likes of Scunthorpe and Chester next season, some really big clubs.”

Rushall can take confidence from the fact they have already beaten Nuneaton twice this season, but McDonald insists his side won’t become complacent.

He said “That is one thing we won’t be doing, every game is different.

“If we aren’t 100 per cent on it, we will get beat against Nuneaton, and that’s a fact because they’re a really good team with really good players.

“We haven’t taken anyone lightly this season or taken anything for granted, so we will do our due diligence as we always do and make sure we are ready for Monday.”

The Pics secured their place in the final after a heart-in-mouth penalty shootout victory during a dramatic clash away to Coalville Town on Wednesday night.

Coalville knocked Rushall out in the semi-final stage last season, but an overhaul of personnel has put McDonald’s side back in contention for promotion quicker than expected.

He said: “As a manager, it usually takes two to three seasons to build a side capable of competing for a play-off spot and that is if you are lucky. We have managed to do so in 10 months.

“That is the most impressive thing about what we have achieved.”

Nuneaton also went to extra-time in their semi-final against Leiston, but a late winner from substitute Tyrell Waite made it 2-1 and secured Borough’s place in the final.

Tickets for Monday’s high-stakes final are now available through both Nuneaton and Rushall’s websites.