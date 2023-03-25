Rushall Olympic 1 St.Ives Town 0 - Report

Rushall win

A free flowing move through the midfield found Carvalho-Landell on the right wing who then spotted the ‘keeper off his line as he curled the ball into the far corner.

It could’ve been Carvalho-Landell second of the match as he turned the ball home only minutes before. A Sam Mantom cross found the Striker in the area who was judged to have handled the ball into the net.

The rest of the opening half continued to be cagey as both teams saw limited chances through on goal.

Sam Mantom almost doubled his side’s lead minutes after the break, agonizingly firing inches over the bar.

Despite the Pics domination of the ball, St.Ives rallied themselves in the final stages of the second half, Gregory Kazoboni struck the bar before Jake Weaver had to be alert to turn a looping cross over his crossbar.

Frustration began to set in for The Pics who couldn’t manage to put the game to bed as the final whistle drew close, Substitute Will Shorrock saw his deflected shot from inside the area roll just wide of the post.