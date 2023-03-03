Rushall Olympic 'aren’t afraid of anyone' in race for play-off place

Rushall manager Liam McDonald

McDonald’s side will look to continue their good form after an emphatic 6-1 win over Sporting Khalsa midweek in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Rushall are unbeaten in their last three league games and firmly cemented in the play-off places which manager McDonald is pleased about.

He said: “We’ve done really well, we’re not afraid of anybody.

“We’ve given ourselves a really good chance of getting in the play-offs but there’s still work to be done. We know if we end up in the play-offs it’s going to be really difficult and hard but I think a lot of teams wouldn’t want to play us either.

“We’re in two semi-finals and fifth in the league, what’s not to enjoy. We’ve dug in during the winter months and now we’re getting our reward. We’ve just got to keep going and keep fighting.”

Rushall had an excellent February winning four of their six games and McDonald hopes for more of the same in March, saying: “Hopefully this next month can start off well as well.” However, the Rushall manager expects a test this weekend against Nuneaton, saying: “It’ll be tough, all games in our league are.

“It’s a big one for us. There’s no pressure on us, we’re going to go and enjoy it.

“We’re a small club trying to fight for the play-offs and we get a chance on Saturday to really test ourselves.

“We’re enjoying this journey, this ride, and even with the couple of losses over the last couple of months they’ve not deterred us from anything moving forward.”

Likewise, to Rushall, Hednesford Town are also unbeaten in three as they travel to Royston Town, while Stourbridge – unbeaten in five – host Leiston.

In Northern One Midlands, Ian Rowe’s Sporting Khalsa entertain Yaxley hoping to bounce back from the 6-1 home defeat to Rushall midweek.

Table-toppers Halesowen Town travel to Hinkley with five wins from their last six league games, while Chasetown visit Coleshill Town.

In the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers welcome Warrington Rylands after a 3-0 loss to Leek Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

The Boro claimed their first win away from home since November 5 last weekend and also their first back-to-back league win since August last year.