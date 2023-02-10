Seventh heaven Rushall Olympic need repeat performance says boss Liam McDonald

Alex Moore, right, has re-signed for Rushall Olympic as they push for promotion from the Southern Central Premier

The Pics smashed Redditch United 7-2 last Saturday in the Southern Central Premier, much to boss McDonald’s delight.

Yet the 37-year-old isn’t as optimistic for their trip to Royston Town tomorrow after a 3-2 loss to them back in September.

“We were unplayable on Saturday,” said McDonald. “For half an hour of the first half we ripped them apart and caused some problems.

“It was a big result and it’s been coming. We’ve been winning and just getting over the line with a few last minute winners but we’ve been creating a lot of chances.

“It all came together last Saturday. It gave us a good win and another opportunity to start another run. I’d love to see the same this weekend but I don’t think I will in terms of the result.

“Royston is always a tough place to go, they’ve still got aspirations for the play-offs like ourselves.

“If we perform anything like we did on Saturday we will be getting on the bus with something I’m sure of that, but if we perform like we did against Mickleover then we’ll be getting on with nothing.

“That’s the beauty of our league at the minute, if you don’t perform you get beat.”

Rushall are in excellent form with one loss from eight games in all competitions. And as they push for a play-off place, McDonald is pleased with their recent addition to the squad after re-signing fans’ favourite Alex Moore.

He said: “The signing will give us a boost and it’s a fantastic signing for us. He was key for us last season before leaving in the summer.

“We’ve been in really good form, I don’t think I can ask for anything more from the lads.

“We had the loss a few weeks back against Mickleover which was a disappointing result and disappointing performance, and we let ourselves down from the standards.

“We bounced back on Saturday against Redditch in good style. We’ve been enjoying it and enjoying where we are. Going into any season you always want to win a league or get into the play-offs.

“There’s a lot of massive clubs in our league and we’re one of the small ones, but we’re punching at the moment.

“We broke history making the play-offs last season and we want to try and create history again this season. It’s going to be tough and there’s still a long way to go but if we keep performing like we are we’re going to give ourselves a great chance come the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town host Coalville Town hoping to end their losing streak of three games in a row.

The Pitmen also lost club captain Lewis Ison this week after two years at the club.

A Hednesford statement read: “Despite being given a pay rise four weeks ago, he has informed the club he no longer wishes to play for the Pitmen with immediate effect as he wishes to join a club elsewhere.”

Ison wrote on Twitter: “Massive thank you to everyone at the club for the past two years, especially the fans, who have been so supportive of me in my time here!

“This decision didn’t come easy at all, however, I have given so much I have nothing else left to give. Wishing the club all the best.”

Elsewhere in the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge travel to Hitchin Town.

Stafford Rangers visit Guiseley in the Northern Premier with one win from their last seven games.

In the Northern One Midlands table-toppers Halesowen Town welcome Harborough Town while Sporting Khalsa visit Shepshed Dynamo and Chasetown travel to Stamford AFC.