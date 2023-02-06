Rushall Olympic 7 Redditch United 2 - Report

Rushall celebrate

With the score at 4-1 the visitors suffered a blow when Bernard Mensah Jnr was carried off on a stretcher, following a clash of heads with Sam Whittall, and was taken to hospital.

It was the visitors who actually went ahead when in the ninth minute the dangerous Danny King latched on to a long clearance and kept calm to slot the ball past Jacob Weaver in the home goal.

The visitors joy, however, was short lived as within three minutes the home side were back on level terms when the Reds `keeper, Adam Harrison`s attempted clearance, cannoned off the former Redditch striker Jermain Hylton into the back of the net for his first goal for the club.

Fifteen minutes later the home side went ahead when Andre Landell`s persistence paid off when he slotted the ball past Harrison and on thirty four minutes the home side scored the goal of the game through Will Shorrock who turned and fired home into the far corner.

It was all the Pics now and four minutes later it was 4-1 when Hylton grabbed his second goal of the game when he cheekily dinked his penalty over Harrison into the net.

Three minutes later came the clash of heads between Whittall and Mensah Jnr that resulted in the Redditch player being carried off and the game resumed after a six minute delay.

4-1 Jermaine Hylton dinks the penalty past the keeper

Rushall made it five in the forty third minute through Sam Manton and Landell grabbed his second goal of the game, on the stroke of half time, firing home from the edge of the area to leave the visitors shell shocked at the break.

There was a quiet start to the second half but on sixty eight minutes Mantom made it seven firing home .

Full credit to the visitors, who despite the scoreline, never gave up and the scoring for the afternoon was completed eighteen minutes from time, when King reduced the arrears grabbing his second goal of the game for the visitors.

Rushall: Weaver, Daly, Mitchell, Masidi (Ngwa 66), Brown, Whittall, Shorrock, Mantom, Landell (Cook 72), Hylton (Cameron), Batchelor

Unused Substitutes: Fletcher, Hughes

Redditch: Harrison, Hudson , Byrne, Wollacott, Flanagan, King, Gregson, Mensah (Hewlett 41), Culkin (McDonald 41), Sheaf (Duggins 83), Riley

Unused Substitutes: Smith, Solomon,

Attendance: 262

Goals

9 mins 0-1 Danny King (Redditch United)

12 mins 1-1 Jermaine Hylton (Rushall Olympic)

27 mins 2-1 Andre Landell (Rushall Olympic)

34 mins 3-1 Will Shorrock (Rushall Olympic)

38 mins 4-1 Jermaine Hylton penalty (Rushall Olympic)

43 mins 5-1 Sam Mantom (Rushall Olympic)

45 mins 6-1 Andre Landell (Rushall Olympic)

68 mins 7-1 Sam Mantom (Rushall Olympic)