Last-gasp Rushall Olympic grab the victory

Will Shorrock secured the points when his corner cannoned into the goal despite ex-Pic Andy Wycherley’s best efforts to keep the ball out.
Rushall’s Alex Fletcher had opened the scoring as he cooly tucked away his penalty after Callum Coyle was fouled in the area. The hosts fired back before the break as Shaq Masters cross rebounded to the feet of Brady Hickey who levelled.
Shorrock should have put the Southern Premier Central clash to bed but missed a one-on-one with the keeper before his late goal from the corner eventually decided it in Pics’ favour.