Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Last-gasp Rushall Olympic grab the victory

By Russell YoullRushall OlympicPublished: Comments

Rushall Olympic scored a last-gasp winner to start the new year with three points.

Will Shorrock secured the points when his corner cannoned into the goal despite ex-Pic Andy Wycherley’s best efforts to keep the ball out.

Rushall’s Alex Fletcher had opened the scoring as he cooly tucked away his penalty after Callum Coyle was fouled in the area. The hosts fired back before the break as Shaq Masters cross rebounded to the feet of Brady Hickey who levelled.

Shorrock should have put the Southern Premier Central clash to bed but missed a one-on-one with the keeper before his late goal from the corner eventually decided it in Pics’ favour.

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News