Rushall Olympic take down Hednesford Town in Glover’s first match

Rushall's Andre Carvalho-Landell fires in his goal

The Pics took all three points from their derby-day clash in the Southern Central Premier after bagging three unanswered goals.

Andre Carvalho-Landell opened the scoring before the break. After creating the space in the penalty area, he fired low and hard into the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled on the stroke of the half-time whistle. A Sam Mantom pinpoint free-kick found the head of Sam Whittall, who rose like a salmon to head home.

Former professionals Leroy Lita and Sam Mantom battle for the ball

The centre-half then doubled his tally in the final moments of the game. Some impressive link-up play between Mantom and Will Shorrock resulted in Callum Coyle’s shot rebounding to the feet of Whittall, who could not miss.

The visitors rattled the crossbar with their only opportunity of the first half.

Niah Payne got on the end of an Adam Livingston cross, but couldn’t get over it to trouble Weaver.

Rushall almost added a fourth late on through Alex Fletcher, who was inches away from curling the ball into the top corner.