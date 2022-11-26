Rushall Olympic 3-1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds - Report

The Pics started with real purpose and opened the scoring inside ten minutes.

Kieran Cook was brought down in the area and Alex Fletcher coolly dispatched the penalty.

It was one-way traffic as Rushall continued to string some exquisite passages of play but to no reward as Callum Coyle and Kristain Green both seeing their efforts hit the side netting.

Against the run of play, Rushden and Diamonds managed to level the scores before the break.

Peter Amibola from just inside the penalty area, ruthlessly struck the ball into the roof of the net.

It took Rushall Olympic only 38 seconds in the second half to get back in front.

Sam Mantom expertly found the top corner with a ferocious first time strike from outside the area.

Kieran Cook added a third not long later as he headed home following Sam Whittall’s knock on from 5 yards out.

He almost doubled his tally late on after a superb solo effort, weaving in and out with some silky footwork before finding the side-netting.

Rushden and Diamonds struck the post late on however they posed no real threat to Rushall as they deservedly picked up three points.

Entertainment; 4/5